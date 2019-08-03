Pinnacle Financial Partners Increased By $644,092 Its Intl Paper Co (IP) Position; Guidewire Software (GWRE)’s Sentiment Is 1.43

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased Intl Paper Co (IP) stake by 17.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired 14,002 shares as Intl Paper Co (IP)’s stock declined 4.58%. The Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc holds 91,975 shares with $4.26M value, up from 77,973 last quarter. Intl Paper Co now has $16.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.14. About 3.72 million shares traded or 18.88% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS RECEIVES UNSOLICITED, HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY IP.N; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – CONFIRMS IT HAS SUBMITTED PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA; 16/04/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16, 2018; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’ [07:55 BST27 Apr 2018] [Irish Times] []; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Smurfit Kappa Shareholders Would Hold 15% of Enlarged Company; 27/03/2018 – International Paper’s Pursuit of Smurfit Kappa May Turn Hostile; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS COMPELLING PROPOSAL ON THE TABLE, DISAPPOINTED NOT BEEN ABLE TO ENGAGE WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 19/03/2018 – Oregon DCBS: DEQ, International Paper continuing cleanup efforts along McKenzie RiverMarch 19, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing

Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 144 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 101 sold and decreased stakes in Guidewire Software Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 81.84 million shares, up from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Guidewire Software Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 7 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 83 Increased: 100 New Position: 44.

Among 6 analysts covering Int`l Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Int`l Paper had 14 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1 with “Underweight”. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by UBS. RBC Capital Markets downgraded International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Friday, April 5 to “Sector Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, April 5. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Stephens. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the shares of IP in report on Monday, July 15 to “Underweight” rating.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 Nicholls Timothy S sold $2.10 million worth of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 45,000 shares.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 30,272 shares to 78,836 valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fortive Corp stake by 4,984 shares and now owns 239 shares. W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 1,155 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts stated it has 19,248 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited stated it has 0.07% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Goldman Sachs Incorporated has 3.40 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv invested 0.35% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Advisory Svcs Network has 23,107 shares. Advisor Prns Limited has 13,616 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Klingenstein Fields And Llc accumulated 14,040 shares. Eastern Savings Bank invested in 7,365 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.06% or 197,759 shares. King Luther Mngmt Corp owns 15,513 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap reported 5,709 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,804 shares stake. Manchester Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 3,339 shares. Washington-based Palouse Management has invested 2% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09M for 94.06 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

Stockbridge Partners Llc holds 8.35% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. for 2.33 million shares. Shannon River Fund Management Llc owns 408,425 shares or 6.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lateef Investment Management L.P. has 4.34% invested in the company for 263,768 shares. The United Kingdom-based Dsam Partners (London) Ltd has invested 3.33% in the stock. White Elm Capital Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 128,785 shares.