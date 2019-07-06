Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Republic Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

As Regional – Southeast Banks businesses, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) and Republic Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. 55 4.82 N/A 4.78 11.62 Republic Bancorp Inc. 44 4.11 N/A 3.78 13.12

Demonstrates Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. and Republic Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Republic Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Republic Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. and Republic Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 1.5% Republic Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. has a beta of 1.37 and its 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Republic Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.57 which is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. and Republic Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Republic Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. has a -13.49% downside potential and an average price target of $50.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. and Republic Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.9% and 30.9%. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of Republic Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. -4.01% 0.02% -2.49% 4.26% -14.91% 20.43% Republic Bancorp Inc. 1% 8.32% 14.05% 9.47% 15.53% 28.12%

For the past year Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. has weaker performance than Republic Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. beats Republic Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance products primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, interest rate derivatives, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct and remote deposit, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 114 offices, including 46 in Tennessee, 39 in North Carolina, 21 in South Carolina, and 8 in Virginia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.