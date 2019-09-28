Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Since Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) and Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) are part of the Regional – Southeast Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. 54 0.33 74.21M 4.97 12.23 Regions Financial Corporation 15 1.08 993.80M 1.40 11.39

In table 1 we can see Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. and Regions Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Regions Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Regions Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. 136,465,612.36% 9.1% 1.5% Regions Financial Corporation 6,616,511,318.24% 11.7% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. has a beta of 1.34 and its 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Regions Financial Corporation’s 1.5 beta is the reason why it is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. and Regions Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Regions Financial Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. has a 9.52% upside potential and a consensus target price of $62. Competitively Regions Financial Corporation has a consensus target price of $17.67, with potential upside of 10.71%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Regions Financial Corporation seems more appealing than Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.3% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.9% of Regions Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Regions Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. 0.3% 4.72% 5.18% 11.23% -2.89% 31.76% Regions Financial Corporation -0.13% 5.71% 5.01% 3.24% -15.36% 19.06%

For the past year Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. was more bullish than Regions Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 14 factors Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. beats Regions Financial Corporation.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance products primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, interest rate derivatives, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct and remote deposit, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 114 offices, including 46 in Tennessee, 39 in North Carolina, 21 in South Carolina, and 8 in Virginia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits. This segment serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The companyÂ’s Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business and indirect loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships. Its Wealth Management segment offers wealth management products and services, including credit related products, trust and investment management, asset management, retirement and savings solutions, estate planning, and personal and commercial insurance products to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides insurance coverage for various lines of personal and commercial insurance, such as property, vehicle, casualty, life, health, and accident insurance, as well as crop and life insurance; services related to employee benefits and wholesale insurance broking; and equipment financing products, as well as offers securities, insurance, and advisory services. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, merger and acquisition advisory, trust, and other specialty financing services. As of June 14, 2017, the company operated 1,500 banking offices and 1,900 ATMs. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.