Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) EPS Estimated At $1.28; INTRUSION (INTZ) SI Increased By 225%

Analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report $1.28 EPS on July, 16.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 11.30% from last quarter’s $1.15 EPS. PNFP’s profit would be $98.52M giving it 11.33 P/E if the $1.28 EPS is correct. After having $1.24 EPS previously, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.’s analysts see 3.23% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $58. About 425,473 shares traded or 15.65% up from the average. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6

INTRUSION INC (OTCMKTS:INTZ) had an increase of 225% in short interest. INTZ’s SI was 1,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 225% from 400 shares previously. It closed at $5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 2, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More recent Intrusion Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intrusion’s Solid Rally Looks Like Continuing At Least For Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Intrusion: The Big Data Security Company You’ve Never Heard Off – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intrusion Turns A Profit, But It’s Not For The Faint-Hearted – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Intrusion Inc. develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. The company has market cap of $67.58 million. The Company’s product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations. It has a 27.78 P/E ratio. The firm also offers Compliance Commander for regulated information and data privacy protection.

More notable recent Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PNFP vs. CHCO: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 27th – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mary Garcia Named New Regional President for South Carolina Coast at Pinnacle Financial Partners – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.46 billion. The firm accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 12.13 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans and lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

Among 2 analysts covering Pinnacle Financial (NASDAQ:PNFP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pinnacle Financial had 6 analyst reports since January 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded the shares of PNFP in report on Tuesday, January 8 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, January 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 16,179 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James Assocs has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 3,755 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 1.70 million shares. Moreover, Kennedy Mngmt Inc has 0.44% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Atlanta Capital Com L L C holds 496,155 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 163,817 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va has invested 0.3% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Mendon Cap Advsr invested in 1.79% or 270,000 shares. Diversified invested in 139,797 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Prudential Fincl Inc has 70,172 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Basswood Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 31,269 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 18,970 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mariner Lc reported 8,568 shares. Etrade Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% or 16,598 shares.