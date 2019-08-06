Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) and First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) and First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Southeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. 57 4.40 N/A 4.97 12.23 First Horizon National Corporation 15 2.51 N/A 1.78 9.21

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. and First Horizon National Corporation. First Horizon National Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. and First Horizon National Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 1.5% First Horizon National Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.34 shows that Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, First Horizon National Corporation has beta of 1.29 which is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.3% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.4% of First Horizon National Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.5% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.2% are First Horizon National Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. 0.3% 4.72% 5.18% 11.23% -2.89% 31.76% First Horizon National Corporation 1.17% 10.07% 9.55% 9.92% -8.12% 24.62%

For the past year Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. was more bullish than First Horizon National Corporation.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors First Horizon National Corporation.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance products primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, interest rate derivatives, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct and remote deposit, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 114 offices, including 46 in Tennessee, 39 in North Carolina, 21 in South Carolina, and 8 in Virginia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services in the United States and internationally. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It also provides investment, financial planning, trust, asset management, and cash management services. In addition, the company is involved in fixed income securities sales, trading, and strategies for institutional clients; underwriting of bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; loan sales; derivative sales; and provision of advisory services. Further, it offers discount brokerage and full-service brokerage services; correspondent banking services; transaction processing services comprising nationwide check clearing and remittance processing services; trust, fiduciary, and agency services; credit card products; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Additionally, the company engages in mutual fund and retail insurance sales, as well as provides mortgage banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 169 branch locations in eight states, including 153 branches in Tennessee; 1 branch in northwestern Georgia; 5 branches in northwestern Mississippi; 6 branches in North Carolina; and 1 branch each in Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, and Texas. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.