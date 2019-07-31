Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) and First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Contrasting side by side

Since Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) and First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) are part of the Regional – Southeast Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. 57 4.93 N/A 4.78 11.62 First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. 21 3.10 N/A 1.56 13.71

In table 1 we can see Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. and First Guaranty Bancshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of First Guaranty Bancshares Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. and First Guaranty Bancshares Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 1.5% First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.37 beta. Competitively, First Guaranty Bancshares Inc.’s 70.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.3 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. and First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.9% and 11.6% respectively. 2.5% are Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of First Guaranty Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. -4.01% 0.02% -2.49% 4.26% -14.91% 20.43% First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. 0.71% -5.6% 1.66% -4.85% -20.06% -7.8%

For the past year Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. had bullish trend while First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors First Guaranty Bancshares Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance products primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, interest rate derivatives, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct and remote deposit, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 114 offices, including 46 in Tennessee, 39 in North Carolina, 21 in South Carolina, and 8 in Virginia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.