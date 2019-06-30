Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) and CBTX Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Contrasting side by side

Both Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) and CBTX Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Southeast Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. 55 4.80 N/A 4.78 11.62 CBTX Inc. 31 5.05 N/A 1.94 14.42

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. and CBTX Inc. CBTX Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than CBTX Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 1.5% CBTX Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 1.5%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. and CBTX Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 CBTX Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s consensus price target is $54, while its potential downside is -6.05%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. shares and 30.9% of CBTX Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of CBTX Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. -4.01% 0.02% -2.49% 4.26% -14.91% 20.43% CBTX Inc. 0.04% -13.84% -15.02% -15.45% -4.86% -4.73%

For the past year Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. has 20.43% stronger performance while CBTX Inc. has -4.73% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. beats CBTX Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance products primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, interest rate derivatives, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct and remote deposit, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 114 offices, including 46 in Tennessee, 39 in North Carolina, 21 in South Carolina, and 8 in Virginia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in Houston and Beaumont, Texas. The company??s deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, construction and development loans, homebuilder loans, agricultural loans, small business administration loans, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans. In addition, the company offers remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, direct deposit, cash management, night depository, and treasury services, as well as debit cards, e-statements, and cashier's checks. It operates through 18 branches. CBTX, Inc. was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas. CBTX, Inc. is a subsidiary of Miller Industries, Inc.