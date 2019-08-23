Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Comparing side by side

Since Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) are part of the Regional – Southeast Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. 57 4.29 N/A 4.97 12.23 Cadence Bancorporation 19 3.41 N/A 1.95 8.77

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Cadence Bancorporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 1.5% Cadence Bancorporation 0.00% 10.1% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. and Cadence Bancorporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cadence Bancorporation 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Cadence Bancorporation’s average target price is $24.33, while its potential upside is 55.07%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. and Cadence Bancorporation are owned by institutional investors at 82.3% and 92.6% respectively. 2.5% are Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% are Cadence Bancorporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. 0.3% 4.72% 5.18% 11.23% -2.89% 31.76% Cadence Bancorporation 3% -17.28% -23.45% -10.5% -38.28% 2.15%

For the past year Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. was more bullish than Cadence Bancorporation.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. beats Cadence Bancorporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance products primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, interest rate derivatives, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct and remote deposit, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 114 offices, including 46 in Tennessee, 39 in North Carolina, 21 in South Carolina, and 8 in Virginia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial, and residential and commercial real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as home equity, auto, boat, and personal installment loans; and shared national credits. In addition, it offers wealth management, and other fiduciary and private banking services under the Linscomb & Williams and Cadence Trust brands. Further, the company provides life, disability, long-term care, homeowner's, property and casualty, and key person insurance products, as well as buy-sell agreements to retail customers; and business owner, commercial vehicle, property and liability, workers compensation, and specialty liability policies to commercial customers under the Cadence Insurance Services and Cadence Investment Services brands through financial consultants and advisors, and third party partners, as well as directly. Additionally, it offers various financial services comprising debit and credit cards; treasury management and merchant services; employee and payroll benefit solutions; automated clearing house, lock-box, and remote deposit capture services; international trade finance; and international trade, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 63 full-service and 2 drive-thru branches in Alabama, Florida, Texas, Mississippi, and Tennessee, as well as 78 ATMs and 9 ITMs. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Cadence Bancorporation is a subsidiary of Cadence Bancorp, LLC.