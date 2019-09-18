Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) Analysts See $1.33 EPS; Lamar Advertising Company – Class A (LAMR) Shorts Lowered By 0.1%

Analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report $1.33 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 9.92% from last quarter’s $1.21 EPS. PNFP’s profit would be $102.35 million giving it 10.62 P/E if the $1.33 EPS is correct. After having $1.42 EPS previously, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.’s analysts see -6.34% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 396,088 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M

Lamar Advertising Company – Class A (NASDAQ:LAMR) had a decrease of 0.1% in short interest. LAMR’s SI was 3.46M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.1% from 3.47M shares previously. With 307,200 avg volume, 11 days are for Lamar Advertising Company – Class A (NASDAQ:LAMR)’s short sellers to cover LAMR’s short positions. The SI to Lamar Advertising Company – Class A’s float is 4.1%. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $79.66. About 248,241 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 58.54 million shares or 0.98% less from 59.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monarch Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.94% stake. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 28,307 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Llp holds 0.03% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) or 2.07M shares. 4,448 are owned by Regions Financial. Captrust Advsrs invested in 4,873 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 5,821 are owned by Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Pa. Stonebridge Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. 54,291 were reported by Walthausen And Ltd Liability Com. State Street Corp holds 2.46M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies has 3,798 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs Limited owns 7,072 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company Inc accumulated 0.01% or 1,250 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% stake. Fmr Lc has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Eaton Vance Management holds 0% or 27,024 shares.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.35 billion. The firm accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 11.37 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans and lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.31 million activity. Another trade for 24,100 shares valued at $1.31 million was bought by INGRAM DAVID B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold Lamar Advertising Company shares while 107 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 79.17 million shares or 0.50% less from 79.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 32,869 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway has 0.05% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc stated it has 702,176 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 12,973 shares in its portfolio. 31 were reported by Financial. Laurion Mngmt Lp holds 0.01% or 7,600 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 219,183 shares. Dupont Capital invested in 0.01% or 6,618 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt has 0.51% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). 430 are owned by Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 560 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Limited has 0.01% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 8,877 shares. Whittier Of Nevada accumulated 160 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Ltd Co reported 17,100 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.02% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT).

