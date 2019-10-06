Pinnacle Financial Partners In (PNFP) Stock Value Rose While Oxbow Advisors Has Cut Holding by $352,146; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Holder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Decreased Position by $339,768

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 37.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 1,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 1,847 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $578,000, down from 2,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $282.93. About 451,301 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 29/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Saddled with sluggish sales, Regeneron and Sanofi slash the cost of cholesterol-lowering drug; 16/05/2018 – Positive Phase 3 Trial of DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) in Adolescents with lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 21/03/2018 – The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases $REGN $ALNY; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORT PACT TO DISCOVER NEW; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: FDA to Conduct Priority Review of Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM – CO, REGENERON INTEND TO ENTER SEPARATE, 50-50 COLLABORATION TO FURTHER RESEARCH, CO-DEVELOP ANY THERAPEUTIC PRODUCT COMING FROM DISCOVERY; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM: PACT TO DISCOVER NEW TREATMENTS FOR NASH; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners In (PNFP) by 18.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 6,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 26,407 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, down from 32,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Financial Partners In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $55.91. About 213,980 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $48.61 million activity.

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $5.13 earnings per share, up 0.59% or $0.03 from last year’s $5.1 per share. REGN’s profit will be $550.21 million for 13.79 P/E if the $5.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.29 actual earnings per share reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $684.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 10,163 shares to 43,816 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pitcairn Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 873 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Llc accumulated 6,115 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp, Wisconsin-based fund reported 11,216 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 568,997 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 2,058 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Altfest L J & Com invested in 0.14% or 1,719 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 15,119 shares. Moreover, Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Horizon Invs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 705 shares. Cibc Financial Bank Usa stated it has 1,430 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Lc holds 0.05% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 187,461 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Company has invested 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Moreover, Twin Cap Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Franklin Res Inc holds 0.11% or 681,807 shares. John G Ullman Associates Inc reported 0.05% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.34M for 10.51 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $830.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,366 shares to 107,017 shares, valued at $14.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & (XGNTX) by 104,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold PNFP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 58.54 million shares or 0.98% less from 59.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Cap Corp, a Delaware-based fund reported 7,452 shares. The California-based Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Incorporated has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Capwealth Advisors Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Amalgamated Comml Bank stated it has 15,699 shares. Prudential Financial stated it has 125,452 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fmr Limited Co has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 393,930 shares. Piedmont reported 6,988 shares stake. Diversified Communication has 0.38% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 139,797 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). 35,195 were accumulated by Natixis Advsr L P. Raymond James Assocs has 75,961 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Geode Ltd Liability Com owns 828,794 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,665 shares. Brinker Capital owns 39,554 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Communications holds 380 shares.