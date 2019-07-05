Pinnacle Financial Partners In (PNFP) Shareholder Walthausen & Company Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.24 Million; United States Stl New (Put) (X) Position Held by Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (Put) (X) by 615% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 615,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 715,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.94M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 5.20 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 58.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.94% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 27/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL STILL HAS WORK TO DO ON REVITALIZATION PLAN: CEO; 07/03/2018 – United Steelworkers Union Welcomes News of Restart at U.S. Steel Granite City Works; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Illinois Plant Operations to Handle Demand; 13/03/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Announces a Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of Its 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2021; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Steel Slides As It Warns of Market Uncertainty Following Tariffs — Earnings Review; 12/03/2018 – Coal News: US steel tariffs to have limited impact to global coking coal supply: sources – Platts; 09/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES U.S. STEEL’S IDR TO ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO PO; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL 1Q EPS 10C; 17/04/2018 – MasterMetals: Argentina expects exemption from US steel, aluminum import tariffs; 02/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – MIDWEST PLANT TO UNDERTAKE MEASURES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONS, MINIMIZING POSSIBILITY FOR REOCCURRENCE OF INCIDENTS

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners In (PNFP) by 29.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 23,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,757 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, down from 78,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Pinnacle Financial Partners In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $57.33. About 111,987 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c

More notable recent Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PNFP vs. CHCO: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Q1 Earnings Continue – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 25th – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on January 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For April 15, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ncr Corp. (NYSE:NCR) by 53,020 shares to 281,323 shares, valued at $7.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) by 9,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Silverbow Resources Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,146 are owned by Citigroup. Basswood Management Limited Liability stated it has 31,269 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0.01% or 540,473 shares in its portfolio. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 32,585 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 26,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fenimore Asset Mngmt Inc owns 535,687 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 17,454 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bragg Fin Advsr accumulated 5,979 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 16,179 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Llc invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 5,231 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.08% or 400,000 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard owns 0.01% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 6.71M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 452,528 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 833,214 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $98.51M for 11.20 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.