Pinnacle Financial Partners Holds Position in Emerson Elec Co (EMR); Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Holds Position in Douglasdynamics (PLOW)

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Douglasdynamics (PLOW) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 9,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,090 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 80,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Douglasdynamics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.43. About 53,246 shares traded. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) has declined 14.63% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PLOW News: 25/04/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Sales $475M-$535M; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 21/04/2018 DJ Douglas Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLOW); 30/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.60-Adj EPS $2.20; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC PLOW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $503.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 6,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 144,498 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.89 million, up from 138,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $64.16. About 2.06 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $247,845 activity.

More notable recent Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Douglas Dynamics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Douglas Dynamics Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:PLOW – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today – The Motley Fool” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Constellation Brands Talks Wine Progress and Marijuana Options – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.95, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold PLOW shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 19.68 million shares or 1.39% less from 19.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Mngmt accumulated 9,950 shares or 0% of the stock. Conestoga Advisors Ltd Liability reported 1.92M shares stake. Granahan Inv Mgmt Ma reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 264,301 shares. California-based Aperio Grp Ltd Co has invested 0% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Moreover, United Services Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) for 97,122 shares. Teton Advisors Incorporated holds 10,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 14,730 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 708,496 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech Incorporated has 17,856 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Lc reported 1,812 shares stake. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 9,487 shares. Anchor Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 46,423 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 227,007 shares or 0% of the stock.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros (NYSE:RBA) by 814,793 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $64.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 266,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24M shares, and cut its stake in Taiwansmc Adr (NYSE:TSM).

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,882 shares to 6,820 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 8,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,747 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV).