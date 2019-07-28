Pinnacle Financial Partners Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Boosted as Stock Rose; Toscafund Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Blackstone Group LP (BX) Position by $1.23 Million

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 135,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 4.30M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 01/04/2018 – Tech Jollof: Exclusive: Thomson Reuters in deal for Blackstone to buy major stake in F&R unit: sources LONDON/NEW YORK (Reut; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST – TRANSACTION IS NOT CONTINGENT ON RECEIPT OF FINANCING BY BLACKSTONE; 21/03/2018 – Zentiva binding bids due 9 April with strategics in pole position; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT LTD – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE IPREO FROM PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION; 18/05/2018 – HILTON; BLACKSTONE/AFFILITES WILL NO LONGER HOLD COMMON STK; 09/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE: FORMER SOHO CHINA COO YAN TO JOIN ASIA REAL ESTATE; 22/03/2018 – Tripp Smith, Co-Founder of Blackstone’s GSO, to Leave Firm; 18/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO PLAN SALE OF REMAINING STAKE IN HILTON; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – EXPECTS TO PAY QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.225 PER SHARE OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – INTEND TO MAKE A SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION OF $0.30 PER UNIT IN 2018

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 12,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 204,076 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07M, up from 191,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wade G W holds 0.09% or 26,126 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 17,171 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Birinyi Inc stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Washington Trust Bancorporation owns 1,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Ltd Company reported 533 shares stake. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 55,982 shares. Btr Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 8,050 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 404,654 are owned by Stephens Ar. Creative Planning accumulated 136,653 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 1.73M are owned by Hightower Lc. Doliver Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.15% or 10,676 shares. 586,931 were reported by Brown Advisory. Coe Mngmt Limited Co owns 15,280 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 84,108 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt owns 12,570 shares.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “London Stock Exchange in talks to buy Refinitiv for $27 billion – StreetInsider.com” on July 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: ACB, BYND, MU – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First Look At Medallia’s $255 Million IPO – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Blackstone Hires Gabriel Sod Hoffs as New Head of Emerging Markets and Global Macro Strategies – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snow Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 367,170 are held by Arvest Natl Bank Division. Amg Funds Ltd holds 24,261 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Etrade Ltd Liability Corporation owns 153,264 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co has invested 0.17% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fred Alger Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has invested 2.12% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Capital Rech Glob Investors reported 69.24M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.97% or 4.48 million shares in its portfolio. Quaker Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 5,446 shares stake. Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Liability Company, a Alabama-based fund reported 3,519 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel has invested 0.66% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Liability holds 12,089 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.49% or 2.07 million shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019, also Realmoney.Thestreet.com with their article: “Verizon Is Set for an Upside Breakout – Here’s How I’d Buy It – TheStreet.com” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: AT&T vs. T-Mobile – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.