Pinnacle Financial Partners Holding in Facebook (FB) Cut by $412,608; Twin Tree Management LP Increased Position in New Residential Invt (Call) (NRZ) by $1.43 Million as Stock Value Declined

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 2,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 41,908 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.09M, down from 44,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/04/2018 – As Facebook’s head of news partnerships, Brown, a former CNN and NBC anchor, is emerging as a surprisingly adept negotiator for her publishing vision at the social network; 19/03/2018 – BREAKING: Facebook says it has hired a digital forensics firm “to conduct a comprehensive audit of Cambridge Analytica”; 22/03/2018 – REPUBLICAN CHAIRMAN AND TOP DEMOCRAT OF U.S. HOUSE ENERGY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEE IN STATEMENT CALL ON FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY; 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 24/04/2018 – Facebook Inc on Tuesday released a rule book for the types of posts it allows on its social network; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: 85% OF U.S. LAW ENFORCEMENT REQUESTS PRODUCED DATA; 02/05/2018 – Facebook launches call to ‘build good things’; 21/03/2018 – Facebook hit by probes and investor lawsuits; 06/03/2018 – Facebook looks to change the tune with move into music; 20/03/2018 – Chief executive at centre of Facebook furore

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (Call) (NRZ) by 15.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 95,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 692,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.66 million, up from 597,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 3.67M shares traded or 7.09% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

