Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Upped Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $527,055; Citigroup (C) Holding Held by Nexus Investment Management Inc

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 11,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 388,755 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.19 million, up from 377,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $71.61. About 10.64M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional lnvestor’s All-Asia Research Team Survey; 15/03/2018 – Retail ‘space race’ must end: Citigroup; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP TOTAL REVENUE $18.87 BLN, UP 3 PCT; 21/03/2018 – CITIBANK – HAS RAISED ITS BASE LENDING RATE TO 4.75% FROM 4.50%; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Diversified International Adds Citigroup, Cuts SAP; 20/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST CATHERINE MANN SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 29/03/2018 – AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 05/03/2018 – Citi Economic Surprise Comparison by Region; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 4,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,482 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25M, up from 95,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $125.43. About 3.51M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avenir accumulated 153,395 shares or 1.01% of the stock. New Jersey-based Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.02% stake. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 790,223 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 7.89M shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A invested in 117,667 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Park Natl Corp Oh invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 6,987 were accumulated by Northeast Consultants. Bluemountain Mgmt Lc accumulated 156,936 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Mai Cap invested in 184,784 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Marshall Wace Llp holds 170,671 shares. Kcm Investment Advsrs Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Apriem Advisors invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Coldstream Management Inc owns 3,960 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Shares for $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 13,946 shares to 18,445 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 5,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,994 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

