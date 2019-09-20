Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Upped Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $961,495; Stock Value Rose; Cameco Com (CCJ) Share Price Declined While Essex Investment Management Co Has Increased Position

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 28.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 33,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 151,393 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39M, up from 118,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.88. About 15.47M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – YNAP YNAP.Ml – BOARD TOOK INTO ACCOUNT FAIRNESS OPINIONS PROVIDED BY FINANCIAL ADVISERS MEDIOBANCA AND BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has “zero equity value,” according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 25/04/2018 – BOFA CEO SAYS VOTE IN FAVOR OF SAY-ON-PAY WAS 90+%; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Michelle Moore, head of digital banking at Bank of America; 10/05/2018 – MiMedx Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – Cigna Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/03/2018 – BofA’s European Banking President Wilmot-Sitwell Departs Firm; 10/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 17

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp Com (CCJ) by 25.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 31,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 159,261 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71M, up from 127,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 136,822 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $728.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc Com (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 73,389 shares to 238,425 shares, valued at $6.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc Or (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 26,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,927 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc Com (NASDAQ:FANG).

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 42,624 shares to 999,209 shares, valued at $57.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,406 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).