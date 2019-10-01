Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding in Target (TGT) by $556,248; W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) Shareholder Corbyn Investment Management Has Boosted Stake by $1.46 Million

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 56.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 6,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 5,026 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $435,000, down from 11,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $106.64. About 2.30 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target: Retailer Expands Delivery Service Options for Guests, Invests in Team Member Wages; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER SHIP TO HOME SERVICE FROM STORES IN 5 CITIES; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Traffic Rose 3.2%; 06/03/2018 – WHIO-TV: BREAKING: Target raises starting pay for 2nd time in less than a yearMORE TO COME; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45, EST. $1.40; 23/05/2018 – TARGET AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 15/03/2018 – TARGET OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 22,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 68,682 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53M, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $71.32. About 194,193 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.78 million for 22.79 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 4,863 shares to 34,796 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONG) by 2,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $283.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emcor Group (Eme) (NYSE:EME) by 5,723 shares to 141,583 shares, valued at $12.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Services (Rsg) (NYSE:RSG) by 6,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,388 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (NASDAQ:LKQ).

