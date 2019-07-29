Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding in Dominion Energy (D) by $449,084 as Stock Rose; Kimco Rlty (KIM) Holder Franklin Resources Upped Its Position

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 93.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 41,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,821 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 44,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 3.46 million shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 26.82% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.39% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 26/04/2018 – Benchmark’s Kelly Has an Options Play for Kimco Realty (Video); 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 17/04/2018 – Kimco’s U.S. asset sales show gap in public, private market prices; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Raises FY18 View To EPS 72c-EPS 79c; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 30/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Completes Second Stage of Suburban Square Redevelopment with Life Time Athletic Grand Opening; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Rev $304.1M; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q EPS 30c; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 5,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,182 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, down from 59,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 3.08 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 18% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Costamare Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Preferred and Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 111% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I Am Unsure About Western Midstream Partners – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 6,460 shares to 11,948 shares, valued at $703,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 4,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Mngmt Lp invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Federated Invsts Pa invested in 8.55M shares. Qci Asset New York reported 1,988 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt has 312,209 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 80,265 shares stake. Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 267 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 743 shares. Mariner Lc holds 0.04% or 33,144 shares in its portfolio. Veritable LP has invested 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 47,823 are held by First Natl Trust. Peapack Gladstone Corporation invested in 0.24% or 69,851 shares. Sequoia Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 1.22 million shares or 0.19% of the stock. City Holdings, West Virginia-based fund reported 25,623 shares. Town Country Savings Bank Tru Dba First Bankers Tru accumulated 0.91% or 25,030 shares.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 12.79% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.86 per share. D’s profit will be $601.78 million for 25.05 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.82% negative EPS growth.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 1.12 million shares to 813,661 shares, valued at $36.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 180,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23.87M shares, and cut its stake in Hollysys Automation Technolo (NASDAQ:HOLI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsrs, a Maryland-based fund reported 53 shares. Whittier Com stated it has 33 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Cbre Clarion Limited, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.82 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 121,438 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt invested in 0% or 580 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp reported 94,284 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Asset Mngmt accumulated 26,100 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication holds 898 shares. Moreover, Cohen And Steers has 0% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Advisor Ptnrs Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 13,150 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 355,511 shares in its portfolio. 34,862 are owned by Private Advisor Grp Ltd Llc. Sterling Ltd holds 51,182 shares.