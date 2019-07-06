Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Trimmed Dominion Energy (D) Position by $449,084; Professional Advisory Services Has Lifted Its Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by $620,074

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 5,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,182 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, down from 59,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 2.49M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 6,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 183,533 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.72M, up from 176,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $98.11. About 2.28M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC BEGINS CLINICAL STUDY OF DES FOR BIFURCATION LESIONS; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT LONG SFA LESIONS; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,954 shares to 114,995 shares, valued at $19.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) by 8,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,569 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,650 shares stake. Anchor Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.49% or 254,983 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones And Associate Ltd reported 0.06% stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Papp L Roy And owns 9,162 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc has 0.19% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 1.49M shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa reported 4,066 shares. Stillwater Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 122,584 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0.55% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 2.27 million shares. Bb&T holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 215,623 shares. Svcs Automobile Association owns 2.26 million shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas holds 2,605 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset has 42,947 shares. 17,154 were accumulated by Carroll Financial Inc. 686,264 were accumulated by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 4,402 shares to 42,770 shares, valued at $12.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 587,027 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Woodstock Corp reported 0.25% stake. Stifel Financial invested in 686,281 shares. Finemark Retail Bank And accumulated 10,839 shares or 0.05% of the stock. National Registered Inv Advisor accumulated 0.3% or 7,113 shares. Advisory Alpha Llc owns 1,036 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Company reported 19.04M shares. State Bank Of Mellon has 0.14% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tci Wealth Incorporated holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,258 shares. 48,200 are held by Opus Invest Management. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh owns 0.03% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 37,828 shares. Bridges Inv stated it has 13,018 shares. Covington Capital Management has 0.39% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Enterprise Fincl Corporation has 0.07% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). New York-based Metropolitan Life has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 6.98% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.86 per share. D’s profit will be $635.89 million for 24.34 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.