Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Trimmed By $600,392 Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position; Boyd Gaming (BYD) Shorts Down By 8.73%

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 5.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 5,773 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc holds 94,812 shares with $9.87M value, down from 100,585 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $303.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $121.4. About 4.50 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) had a decrease of 8.73% in short interest. BYD’s SI was 6.25 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.73% from 6.85M shares previously. With 1.14M avg volume, 6 days are for Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)’s short sellers to cover BYD’s short positions. The SI to Boyd Gaming Corporation’s float is 7.76%. The stock increased 4.09% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 1.20 million shares traded or 3.78% up from the average. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased Ishares Tr (IWS) stake by 10,952 shares to 59,676 valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 2,589 shares and now owns 41,751 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was raised too.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $100 lowest target. $115’s average target is -5.27% below currents $121.4 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 12 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 31. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17 with “Hold”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $12500 target in Friday, June 28 report. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24 to “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Partners Mngmt has 0.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 20,719 shares. Culbertson A N owns 59,973 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Bancorp accumulated 1.58% or 1.28M shares. Beach Invest Counsel Pa holds 0.86% or 73,122 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx accumulated 0.53% or 15,060 shares. 34,908 are held by Plancorp Ltd Liability. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi invested in 0% or 5,267 shares. Community State Bank Na owns 66,740 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Cutter And Brokerage holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,735 shares. Compton Mgmt Ri holds 1.48% or 32,801 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.84% or 3.03 million shares. Beaumont Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,790 shares. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.13% or 31,987 shares. Moreover, Texas Yale Corporation has 0.36% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Amer Services Incorporated owns 22,742 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold Boyd Gaming Corporation shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability holds 32,178 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 20,668 were accumulated by Shell Asset Management. Calamos Limited Company owns 17,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whitebox Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Rhumbline Advisers owns 244,712 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Mgmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,809 shares. Bowling Port Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 34,123 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 990,421 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). 64,027 are owned by Tudor Inv Et Al. Nwi Mgmt L P invested in 0.23% or 322,500 shares. 1,919 were reported by Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.01% or 104,012 shares.