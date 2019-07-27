Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Trimmed Boeing Co (BA) Position; Kingsway Financial Services (KFS)’s Sentiment Is 3.5

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 46.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 5,882 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc holds 6,820 shares with $2.60M value, down from 12,702 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $194.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER CEO: BOEING TRADE CASE IMPACTED CONSUMER CONFIDENCE; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – THE 787-8S WILL REPLACE BOEING 767-300S, WHILE LATER 787-9 DELIVERIES TO REPLACE AIRBUS A330-300S &OLDER 777-200 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Engine Durability Fix for New Boeing, Airbus Planes; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIR SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS; 10/05/2018 – CNBC: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AERCAP’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING, UPGRADES JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBT RATING TO BA1(HYB); 13/03/2018 – BOEING COMMERCIAL CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO STUDY POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET, NO DECISION YET; 25/04/2018 – Boeing earnings: $3.64 a share, vs $2.58 EPS expected; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LISTED BOEING 787, AIRBUS A330NEO, A350 FOR CONSIDERATION IN TENDER PROCESS; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Air Arabia may do 100-jet deal with Airbus or Boeing- Bloomberg

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of BA in report on Monday, May 13 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was made by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of stock. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dark Clouds Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Todd Gordon’s Bearish Boeing Trade – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Troubles: Earnings Outlook And Macro Effects – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.0257 during the last trading session, reaching $2.71. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) has declined 32.26% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. Some Historical KFS News: 15/05/2018 – SUNWAH INTERNATIONAL LTD – ANNOUNCED DECONSOLIDATION OF ITS INTEREST IN ITS PRINCIPAL INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY, SUNWAH KINGSWAY CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED; 10/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KINGSWAY ANNOUNCES LETTER OF INTENT TO SELL NON-STANDARD AUTO BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – Stilwell Value LLC Votes to Oppose the Re-Election of Larry G. Swets, Jr. as a Director of Kingsway Financial Services Inc; 14/05/2018 – Kingsway Financial 1Q Rev $45.7M; 14/05/2018 – Kingsway Financial 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 10/05/2018 – KINGSWAY ANNOUNCES LETTER OF INTENT TO SELL NON-STANDARD AUTO; 24/05/2018 – STILWELL ACTIVIST FUND LP SAYS VOTED TO OPPOSE RE-ELECTION OF LARRY G. SWETS JR AS DIRECTOR AT KINGSWAY FINANCIAL'S UPCOMING ANNUAL MEET; 07/03/2018 SUNWAH INTERNATIONAL LTD – WILL NOT PARTICIPATE IN OPEN OFFER BY ITS UNIT, SUNWAH KINGSWAY CAPITAL HOLDINGS

More notable recent Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Jul 24, 2019 – Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – GuruFocus.com” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kingsway needs more time for 2018 10-K, to restate 2017 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kingsway Financial finds more changes for 2018 annual filing – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Research Report Identifies Solid Biosciences, Zion Oil & Gas, Banner, Senestech, Kingsway Financial Services, and Marathon Patent Group with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kingsway Announces Warranty Company Acquisition – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 04, 2019.