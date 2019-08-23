Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Raised Home Depot (HD) Stake By $2.44 Million; SHENZHOU INTERNATIONAL GROUP HOLDINGS LI (SZHIF) Sellers Decreased By 30.76% Their Shorts

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 54.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired 12,777 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc holds 36,279 shares with $6.96M value, up from 23,502 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $243.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $221.02. About 4.45 million shares traded or 10.87% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD

SHENZHOU INTERNATIONAL GROUP HOLDINGS LI (OTCMKTS:SZHIF) had a decrease of 30.76% in short interest. SZHIF’s SI was 417,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 30.76% from 602,800 shares previously. It closed at $14.39 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SZHIF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Texhong Textile: Valuation Discount To Peers Should Narrow On Execution Of Vertical Integration Plans – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2018.

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. The company has market cap of $. It focuses on producing sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the import and export of commodities; clothing detection; print and sale of knitwear products; retail business; and property management and leasing activities.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Home Depot Core Strength Goes On Despite Cheaper Lumber, Bad Weather And China – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW), Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) – Lowe’s Has Self-Help Comeback, Boosts Hopes For Rest Of The Year – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What Analysts Are Saying About Home Depot After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cramer To Trump: Listen To Home Depot CFO’s Comments On Trade – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Cap Advsr Llc has invested 2.84% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wafra invested in 1.03% or 154,391 shares. Dodge And Cox has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Arbor Investment Advsr Limited Liability reported 2,278 shares. Blair William And Il reported 515,343 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc holds 3,811 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited owns 0.1% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,733 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 4.54M shares stake. 680,847 are held by Natixis. Moreover, Janney Capital Management Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rowland Counsel Adv stated it has 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ronna Sue Cohen reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 1,875 are owned by Glenview Bancshares Tru Dept. Lincoln Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,181 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life holds 0.96% or 37,243 shares in its portfolio.

Among 11 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Home Depot has $24600 highest and $194 lowest target. $220.25’s average target is -0.35% below currents $221.02 stock price. Home Depot had 29 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of HD in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Citigroup. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) stake by 8,267 shares to 22,673 valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 8,228 shares and now owns 116,129 shares. Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) was reduced too.