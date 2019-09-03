Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Raised Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position; Chunghwa Telecom CO LTD. (CHT) SI Decreased By 18.91%

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 8.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired 6,575 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc holds 81,139 shares with $4.38 million value, up from 74,564 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $198.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 11.86 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs

Chunghwa Telecom CO LTD. (NYSE:CHT) had a decrease of 18.91% in short interest. CHT’s SI was 345,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 18.91% from 426,300 shares previously. With 72,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Chunghwa Telecom CO LTD. (NYSE:CHT)’s short sellers to cover CHT’s short positions. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.84. About 67,165 shares traded. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) has declined 1.89% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHT News: 13/05/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM MAY APPLY FOR TAIWAN ONLINE-BANK LICENSE: EDN; 28/03/2018 – Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Jumps 4.8%; 25/03/2018 – Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Up 4.9%; Volume Doubles; 10/05/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom’s April Subscriber Numbers (Table); 12/03/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Feb Rev NT$17.95B Vs NT$17.77B; 27/05/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM TO BUILD DESIGN CENTER FOR NT$12B: COMM. TIMES; 10/05/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Apr Rev NT$17.31B Vs NT$18.55B; 27/04/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom 2017 Form 20-F filed with the U.S. SEC; 13/03/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM BOARD PROPOSES CASH DIVIDEND OF NT$4.796/SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Chunghwa Telecom, PChome to start TWD 400 million venture fund to invest in startups

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, June 7.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) stake by 10,053 shares to 66,735 valued at $4.35M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWD) stake by 7,254 shares and now owns 160,506 shares. Ishares Tr was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 18.01% above currents $46.42 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 15. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Raymond James. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $58 target in Monday, March 25 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Cap Mgmt Inc holds 169,740 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability reported 6,596 shares. Moreno Evelyn V, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,001 shares. 10,000 were reported by Arrowmark Colorado Limited Co. Ameritas Invest Partners owns 229,750 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Ohio-based Bartlett And Co has invested 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mraz Amerine And Assocs holds 0.25% or 14,948 shares. Acropolis Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,335 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Frontier Management has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Brown Advisory reported 1.30M shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 29,910 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.97% or 541,652 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt accumulated 347,525 shares. 57,569 were reported by Founders Cap Lc. Parsec Financial owns 724,522 shares.

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. provides telecommunication services primarily in Taiwan. The company has market cap of $26.98 billion. The companyÂ’s Domestic Fixed Communications Business segment provides local telephone, domestic long distance telephone, broadband access, local and domestic long distance leased line, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; and other domestic services, including information and communication technology , corporate solution services, and bill handling services. It has a 22.92 P/E ratio. This segment also offers interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

