Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Raised By $404,630 Its Intl Paper Co (IP) Stake; Dlh Holdings (DLHC) Sellers Increased By 1150% Their Shorts

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased Intl Paper Co (IP) stake by 10.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired 9,410 shares as Intl Paper Co (IP)’s stock declined 4.58%. The Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc holds 101,385 shares with $4.39 million value, up from 91,975 last quarter. Intl Paper Co now has $16.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.66. About 1.46M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA BOARD REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects International Paper’s Offer (Correct); 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa: International Paper Proposal Made to Board Feb 23; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – CONFIRMS IT HAS SUBMITTED PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO-“NOTES THE COMMENTS THAT SMURFIT KAPPA BELIEVES THE PROPOSAL IS HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC”; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS COMPELLING PROPOSAL ON THE TABLE, DISAPPOINTED NOT BEEN ABLE TO ENGAGE WITH SMURFIT KAPPA

Dlh Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) had an increase of 1150% in short interest. DLHC’s SI was 2,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1150% from 200 shares previously. With 30,200 avg volume, 0 days are for Dlh Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC)’s short sellers to cover DLHC’s short positions. The SI to Dlh Holdings Corp’s float is 0.03%. The stock decreased 4.81% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $4.35. About 48,659 shares traded or 207.38% up from the average. DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) has declined 12.73% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DLHC News: 15/05/2018 – DLH Holdings 2Q Rev $34.4M; 14/05/2018 – DLH HOLDINGS SAYS AS AMENDED, MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS MAY 1, 2021; 15/05/2018 – DLH Holdings 2Q EPS 10c; 21/03/2018 DLH Holdings Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 14/05/2018 – DLH HOLDINGS SAYS ON MAY 10, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 2, 2016 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ DLH Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLHC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb accumulated 10,681 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 648,954 shares. Smithfield reported 1,010 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 10,964 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 11,405 shares. Loews invested in 7,655 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 689,813 shares. Burt Wealth holds 229 shares. 7,758 were reported by Bb&T Corp. Estabrook Mgmt owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Next Financial Grp reported 1,512 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd holds 20,033 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Morgan Stanley stated it has 3.20M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancshares holds 0.06% or 1.24M shares in its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering International Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. International Paper has $60 highest and $3800 lowest target. $46’s average target is 10.42% above currents $41.66 stock price. International Paper had 12 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 5 to “Sector Perform”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 26 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. Stephens downgraded International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) rating on Monday, June 24. Stephens has “Hold” rating and $60 target. UBS maintained International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Underweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, July 15. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, April 10 with “Buy”.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) stake by 5,043 shares to 38,871 valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWF) stake by 5,177 shares and now owns 167,433 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.