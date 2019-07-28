Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Lowered Suntrust Bks (STI) Stake; Taurus Asset Management Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding By $1.32 Million

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) stake by 26.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 8,267 shares as Suntrust Bks Inc (STI)’s stock declined 5.00%. The Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc holds 22,673 shares with $1.34M value, down from 30,940 last quarter. Suntrust Bks Inc now has $29.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $66.46. About 2.04M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 29/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Blue Apron to Participate in the SunTrust Internet and Digital Media Conference; 09/04/2018 – TTEC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 16-18; 07/04/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO BILL ROGERS SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 28/05/2018 – Hyatt Conference Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 19/04/2018 – WideOpenWest at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – QTR-END BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $47.14 & TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $33.97, BOTH DOWN 2% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 16/04/2018 – SunTrust Mortgage Cuts Application Time in Half with Online Tool

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 5.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taurus Asset Management Llc acquired 13,025 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Taurus Asset Management Llc holds 235,270 shares with $23.82M value, up from 222,245 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $371.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63 million shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $193 FROM $169; 09/04/2018 – Libyan sovereign wealth fund files lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase; 20/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Announces Threshold Price and Initial Price for Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Due May 1, 2023; 08/03/2018 – “The equity market has some way to go for the next year to two,” said J.P. Morgan’s Daniel Pinto. “But then, if there is a correction, it could be a deep correction.”; 18/04/2018 – US-China trade fight would not hit Chinese growth until end of this year, says JPMorgan; 11/05/2018 – SCOUT24 AG G24n.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 42 EUROS FROM 40 EUROS; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/05/2018 – RELX NV RELN.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 20.8 EUROS FROM 20 EUROS; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Among 7 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SunTrust Banks had 12 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 11, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, March 4 by UBS. Morgan Stanley downgraded SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) rating on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $73 target. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, February 8. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Bernstein. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SunTrust Banks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Proposed BB&T/SunTrust name ‘Truist’ continues to draw competitor’s ire – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 5,729 shares to 86,638 valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 498 shares and now owns 11,246 shares. Dowdupont Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund reported 8,813 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cleararc Inc has invested 0.12% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Td Asset Management Incorporated has 133,260 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.37% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Cibc Asset Management invested in 44,282 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Montag A Assocs Inc reported 237,406 shares. 37,208 are owned by First Amer Bancorporation. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.03% or 58,696 shares in its portfolio. Livingston Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 5,651 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & owns 15,996 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability invested 0.09% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). State Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 784,274 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Division invested in 1,072 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Com holds 0.43% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 10,989 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was made by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40 million. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00 million. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. Scher Peter also sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 2,495 shares to 93,284 valued at $25.53M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 2,025 shares and now owns 78,447 shares. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Corporation reported 4.07% stake. Karp Cap Mngmt, California-based fund reported 33,310 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton reported 1.49% stake. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Netherlands-based Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv has invested 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ls Investment Advisors Llc stated it has 0.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wellington Shields & Lc owns 47,831 shares. Yhb Invest Advsrs Inc holds 0.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 17,385 shares. Smithfield Tru Commerce has 0.32% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 28,781 shares. Denali Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Western Capital Mngmt holds 3,347 shares or 4.82% of its portfolio. Meyer Handelman Communications has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management reported 0.45% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wilsey Asset Mgmt has invested 6.52% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Haverford Inc reported 113,584 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan: Q2 Confirms 10% Annual Return; Reiterate Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan Ship Seized With Over $1 Billion in Cocaine on Board – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.