Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Lowered Its Position in 3M Co (MMM) by $673,164; Helmerich & Payne (HP) Shareholder Bridgecreek Investment Management Cut Its Stake as Stock Price Declined

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 15,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 48,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 64,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.07% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $37.06. About 1.45M shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 25/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Kiltearn Partners LLP Exits Position in Helmerich & Payne; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 28.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 3,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 8,002 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 11,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.12M shares traded or 40.90% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $37.21M for 27.25 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 122,200 shares to 362,075 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Reit (NYSE:AMT) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 17,805 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Macquarie Gp Inc Limited has 0.01% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Voloridge Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Viking Fund Mngmt Lc owns 5,000 shares. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 15,756 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ashfield Prns Lc owns 7,181 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Limited Com accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset Mngmt One holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 53,855 shares. Norinchukin Bank The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% stake. Fiera Cap reported 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). The Sweden-based Nordea Investment Management has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.03% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Hanson Mcclain reported 60 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability reported 15,452 shares. Provident Investment owns 0.05% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,550 shares. Hartwell J M LP holds 0.05% or 1,332 shares in its portfolio. Cap Service Of America Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,150 shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.52% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 658,729 shares. Homrich Berg reported 16,907 shares stake. Nuance Invests Ltd Company owns 84,257 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Limited Company has 0.96% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.15% or 2.48 million shares. Fagan Associates invested in 0.51% or 5,775 shares. New York-based Howe And Rusling has invested 2.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability invested in 68,765 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0.12% or 9,895 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0.08% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 126,417 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.