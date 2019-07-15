Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Lifted Citigroup (C) Holding; Yy (YY) Shareholder All-Stars Investment LTD Decreased Position

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 5,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,573 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, up from 62,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 17.82 million shares traded or 35.17% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 04/04/2018 – ALTURA MINING APPOINTS CITI AS CORPORATE ADVISER; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup ‘Re-attributes’ Certain Costs Between Corporate/Other and Global Consumer Banking and Institutional Clients Group; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT COMMENTS ON ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC LPNT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $54; 06/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – SGD 100 MLN REDEMPTION OF 3.50% FIXED RATE / FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2020; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 08/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO CC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $66; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 21/03/2018 – MASKELL TO CO-HEAD EMEA GROUP AT CITI WITH SHAWN BORISOFF

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86 million, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $68.37. About 729,280 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Limited Liability Com holds 1.25% or 225,298 shares. Rock Point Ltd Liability Corp reported 5.41% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Logan Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 3,255 shares. United Automobile Association reported 1.05M shares. Salem Inv Counselors reported 1.56% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Salzhauer Michael invested in 14,743 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.01% or 17,430 shares in its portfolio. Emory University holds 30,027 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Mai Mngmt reported 184,784 shares stake. Associated Banc reported 4,690 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 27,319 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Portland Counsel Incorporated has 10.21% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 325,612 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.19% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 252,342 shares. Bailard Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,868 shares. Da Davidson & reported 65,901 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi builds market share in secondary CLO trading – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup posts `solid” Q2 numbers – Regents Research – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 8,367 shares to 3,747 shares, valued at $411,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 8,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,810 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $130.15M for 10.36 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.