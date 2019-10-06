Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Increased Its Bb&T (BBT) Holding; Fort Washington Investment Advisors Raised Its Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stake by $9.45 Million as Valuation Rose

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 9,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 146,842 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.22 million, up from 137,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $51.66. About 4.47M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) by 481.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 337,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 407,548 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.77M, up from 70,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.96. About 3.20M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 6,178 shares to 48,410 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 3,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,914 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 16,408 shares to 2.44M shares, valued at $138.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carbonite Inc Common (NASDAQ:CARB) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 551,533 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Common (NYSE:MA).

