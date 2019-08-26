Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Increased Intel (INTC) Stake By $715,023; Chemung Financial (CHMG) Sentiment Is 2.21

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 4.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired 13,491 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc holds 284,208 shares with $15.26 million value, up from 270,717 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $199.17B valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82 million shares traded or 47.65% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Moreno On Ramping Up Efforts Around IoT, Data Center And AI For Partners; 29/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Receives Supplier Achievement Award from Strategic Partner, Intel; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Rev $67.5B; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 15/05/2018 – Intel wants to expand its production operations in Israel, with the government saying the U.S. chipmaker would invest about $5 billion; 07/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel’s Discrete GPU, “Arctic Sound,” Will Have Gaming Variant; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 17/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Intel unveils new threat security technology; 12/03/2018 – Adam Schiff: BREAKING: GOP just shut down House Intel investigation, leaving questions unanswered, leads unexplored, countless

Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG) investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.26, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 31 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 14 cut down and sold positions in Chemung Financial Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 1.69 million shares, up from 1.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Chemung Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 12 Increased: 22 New Position: 9.

Chemung Canal Trust Co holds 4.48% of its portfolio in Chemung Financial Corporation for 400,731 shares. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owns 213,687 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Capital Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 7,273 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.03% in the stock. First Manhattan Co, a New York-based fund reported 94,431 shares.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services primarily in New York. The company has market cap of $188.88 million. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest- and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. It has a 8.56 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and agricultural loans primarily consisting of loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans, as well as letters of credit.

The stock decreased 2.72% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 12,398 shares traded or 112.44% up from the average. Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG) has declined 1.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHMG News: 17/05/2018 – Chemung Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: Change Resulted From Internal Control Review Proces; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial Reports Revised 4Q Earning; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chemung Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHMG); 18/04/2018 – Chemung Financial 1Q EPS 92c; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: ‘Disappointed’ by Added Provision, Will ‘Vigorously Pursue Recovery’ of Identified Loan; 05/03/2018 Chemung Financial 4Q Loss/Shr 45c

More notable recent Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Chemung Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CHMG) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Chemung Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Net Income of $5.0 Million, or $1.02 per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Reasons to Add Popular (BPOP) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy These 5 Top Small Banks to Boost Portfolio Gains – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Write Off Banks, Play These 4 Low P/E Stocks in 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Analysts await Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, down 11.71% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.11 per share. CHMG’s profit will be $4.75M for 9.95 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Chemung Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.92% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Analyst Moves: INTC – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intel: Zen And The Art Of Chip Production – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 5,773 shares to 94,812 valued at $9.87M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr stake by 100,948 shares and now owns 87,317 shares. Ishares Tr (IEF) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.90’s average target is 19.88% above currents $44.96 stock price. Intel had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Friday, May 10 by Mizuho. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, June 10 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of INTC in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, April 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quebec – Canada-based Letko Brosseau And has invested 1.11% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Oak Associates Oh stated it has 2.01% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Marathon Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 3.52 million shares. Lau Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 165,165 shares or 4.56% of its portfolio. Adirondack Tru Co has 53,658 shares. Moreover, Community Comml Bank Na has 1.69% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 155,950 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 87,771 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Van Eck has 0.88% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 3.35 million shares. Flow Traders Us Limited Co reported 4,749 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 0.36% or 15.56M shares. Investment Management Of Virginia Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.53% or 120,735 shares. M Hldgs Secs owns 0.3% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 24,198 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.75% or 574,748 shares. Sprucegrove Investment Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.74% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).