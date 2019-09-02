Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Increased Holding in Duke Energy New (DUK) as Share Value Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Holder Atlanta Capital Group Decreased Its Holding by $867,510

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 4,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 126,993 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.12 million, down from 131,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said at the Times’ Global Business Summit; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Jimmy Iovine shifts to consulting role at Apple Music; 20/03/2018 – ‘Ambitious’ Apple Store Put Up For Sale by Chicago Landlord; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Dublin €13bn in back tax as appeals continue; 21/03/2018 – Apple Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 19/04/2018 – AAPL: Canal will announce next week a “new deal” with Apple #AGVivendi – ! $AAPL; 21/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple’s new Michigan Avenue store is for sale, and could fetch $170 million or more; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE NARROWING SITE SELECTION FOR NEW U.S. CAMPUS; 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 5,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 82,216 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40M, up from 76,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 2.16 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 27/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida recognized as Tree Line USA utility for 12th consecutive year; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 11/05/2018 – DUKE CUTS CATAWBA 2 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 8,107 shares to 20,872 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 3,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.58 billion for 18.42 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

