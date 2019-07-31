Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Cut Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position; Iteris (ITI) Shorts Lowered By 1.7%

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 5.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 5,773 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc holds 94,812 shares with $9.87 million value, down from 100,585 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $296.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $118.04. About 10.37 million shares traded or 46.43% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018

Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) had a decrease of 1.7% in short interest. ITI’s SI was 1.35M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.7% from 1.37 million shares previously. With 80,600 avg volume, 17 days are for Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI)’s short sellers to cover ITI’s short positions. The SI to Iteris Inc’s float is 5.76%. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.41. About 227,852 shares traded or 20.06% up from the average. Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) has risen 4.22% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ITI News: 09/05/2018 – Iteris Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for May 2018; 10/05/2018 – AgroVIR Adds Iteris ClearAg Content for Improved Harvest Operations Decision Support; 09/04/2018 – lteris Appoints Pierre-André Rebeyrat as Vice President, Product Management for Agriculture and Weather Analytics; 16/05/2018 – Iteris Announces Laura Siegal Joining Its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Utah DOT Adds HERE Traffic Data to lteris Performance Measurement Platform; 30/05/2018 – Iteris Wins New Texas DOT IDIQ Contract for Smart Transportation and Traffic Engineering Services; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – NAU Country Insurance Company Expands Iteris ClearAg Offerings; 09/04/2018 – ITERIS APPOINTS PIERRE-ANDRé REBEYRAT AS VICE PRESIDENT, PRODUCT MANAGEMENT FOR AGRICULTURE AND WEATHER ANALYTICS; 16/05/2018 – LAURA SIEGAL JOINS ITERIS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $253.20 million activity. On Monday, February 11 Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,000 shares. Taylor David S also sold $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. $891,000 worth of stock was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. 1.21M shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77M on Wednesday, February 13. $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A. $2.86M worth of stock was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,319 are owned by Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Company. Dt Investment Prns Ltd Llc owns 37,107 shares. Cibc Asset stated it has 0.25% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 6,010 are owned by Tru Of Oklahoma. Argi Investment Llc holds 0.23% or 38,152 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank reported 303,759 shares. Pinnacle Hldgs Limited Liability Company has 20,851 shares. Community Bankshares Of Raymore holds 37,438 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Co owns 3,408 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Orca Invest Ltd Liability, Oregon-based fund reported 4,322 shares. Texas Yale Cap, Florida-based fund reported 85,856 shares. Nbt Retail Bank N A Ny holds 121,467 shares or 2.3% of its portfolio. Fdx Advsr stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Kansas-based Meritage Management has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jefferies Grp Llc owns 3,978 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, April 8. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $11200 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PG in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 39,994 shares to 157,454 valued at $44.48M in 2019Q1. It also upped Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 12,777 shares and now owns 36,279 shares. Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was raised too.

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent information solutions to traffic management and global agribusiness markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $219.04 million. It operates in three divisions: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems, and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. It currently has negative earnings. The Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

