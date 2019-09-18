Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Cut Its Stake in Dollar Gen New (DG) by $466,830; As Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) Valuation Declined, Endeavour Capital Advisors Cut by $1.58 Million Its Stake

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 36,914 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99 million, down from 40,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $156.82. About 2.07M shares traded or 15.29% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 197,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The hedge fund held 1.97 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.24 million, down from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 19,257 shares traded. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) has declined 20.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PMBC News: 29/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides Financing to Support Vopne Capital’s Equity Investment in RatPac Dimmers; 11/04/2018 Jim Roby Appointed Director of SBA Lending at Pacific Mercantile Bank; 23/04/2018 – PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 8.1%, FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AS COMPARED TO THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bancorp to Participate in the D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMBC); 22/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Announces New Regional Managers for Newport Beach and Irvine Spectrum Offices; 25/04/2018 – PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP PMBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10.5; 24/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Helps Companies Reduce Payment Processing Costs with eConnect Pay; 24/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bancrp Introduces eConnect Pay End-To-End Accounts Payable and Payments Solution; 29/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides Financing to Support Vopne Capital’s Equity Investment in RatPac Dimmers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Communications Of America owns 752 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Orrstown Fincl Svcs has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 15,460 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 24,088 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1.19 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Alberta Inv Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 55,100 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Company owns 252,749 shares. Rothschild Il, Illinois-based fund reported 2,670 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc reported 0.02% stake. 16,147 were reported by Johnson Financial. Horan Cap owns 1,337 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 2.18M shares stake. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 8,490 shares. Moreover, Everence Capital Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 3,510 shares.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18 million for 28.62 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 18,020 shares to 106,452 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 14,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold PMBC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 14.77 million shares or 1.90% more from 14.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC). Martingale Asset Management LP invested in 30,223 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) for 350,184 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 25,241 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC). Goldman Sachs Group has 0% invested in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) for 28,766 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 0.05% or 1.07M shares. Ameriprise Fin accumulated 13,000 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) for 259,740 shares. Patriot Fincl Prtnrs Group LP stated it has 2.17 million shares. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 172,340 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated holds 0% or 44,903 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Co accumulated 0% or 114,518 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $234,506 activity. 28,000 shares were bought by Dinsmore Bradford R, worth $223,437.