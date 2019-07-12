Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Boosted Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position; Weiss Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) Stake

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) stake by 57.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 30,450 shares as Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI)’s stock rose 1.13%. The Weiss Asset Management Lp holds 22,830 shares with $245,000 value, down from 53,280 last quarter. Invesco Advantage Municipal now has $492.75 million valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 6,598 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has risen 1.71% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.72% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 8.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired 3,711 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc holds 46,408 shares with $5.19 million value, up from 42,697 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $90.63B valuation. The stock increased 2.00% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $105.4. About 856,894 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees; 10/05/2018 – UPS Facility Technology Wins Prestigious Innovation Award; 28/03/2018 – Muni Yields Fall, Bid Lists Ups for 3rd Day; Curve at 2-Mo Low; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UPS Weighs Strategy to Deliver Bulky Goods to Boost Growth; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Asset Management Adds UPS, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Net $1.35B

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased Leo Holdings Corp stake by 307,400 shares to 1.06M valued at $10.69 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alberton Acquisition Corp stake by 103,341 shares and now owns 970,141 shares. Tenzing Acquisition Corp was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 134,947 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Accredited Invsts holds 44,426 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Willis Invest Counsel invested in 0.4% or 40,725 shares. Private Wealth Advisors holds 0.12% or 2,766 shares. 25,817 were accumulated by Heritage Wealth. Horan Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cibc Comml Bank Usa has 6,076 shares. Synovus reported 0.23% stake. Oppenheimer And holds 0.13% or 42,786 shares. 10,718 are held by Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc. Voya Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Arcadia Invest Corporation Mi reported 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bb&T Corporation holds 0.52% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 258,889 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 22,788 shares.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 8,228 shares to 116,129 valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) stake by 13,946 shares and now owns 18,445 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.