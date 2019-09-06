Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Boosted Citigroup (C) Holding; Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Maintains Position in Waters (WAT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 5,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 67,573 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, up from 62,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.34. About 14.50M shares traded or 9.10% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to leadership positions on the Board of Directors of STRIVE International; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP GLOBAL SAYS AENA SME SA AENA.MC STAKE PLACED ON BEHALF OF TCI LUXEMBOURG AND TALOS CAPITAL DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHAIRMAN O’NEILL SAYS CONSIDERED OPTIONS INCLUDE HAVING CEO MIKE CORBAT ALSO BE CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 08/05/2018 – ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP DISCLOSES MEAN HOURLY GENDER PAY GAP FOR UK STAFF IN 2017 OF 44.4 PCT; 18/05/2018 – Citi Back in Growth Mode in Brazil as It Leaves Retail Behind; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’–Update; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct reveals $1.2bn stake in Citigroup

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $5.93 during the last trading session, reaching $218.12. About 588,297 shares traded or 3.52% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Reports 1Q Earnings Rise, Launches $3 Bln Share Buyback; 18/04/2018 – Interior Dept: Zinke Signs Secretarial Orders to Increase Recreational Opportunities on Public Lands and Waters; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $8.10 TO $8.30; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:16:05 P.M. POSTPONED PROCEEDINGS – At the conclusion of debate on the Maxine Waters; 21/04/2018 – DJ Waters Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAT); 11/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Net $112M; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg holds 18,818 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Chilton Invest Com Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 2,807 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.24% or 186,568 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Commerce Na holds 578,330 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Us National Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Enterprise Fincl Svcs Corp reported 1,057 shares. New York-based Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Rockland Tru holds 1,136 shares. Caledonia Invests Public Ltd Company has 9.17% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Select Equity Grp Incorporated LP has 34,252 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.08% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Accredited Investors Inc has invested 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Ameriprise reported 52,479 shares. Nordea Management has invested 0.1% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Blair William And Il has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Even Financial Announces $25M Funding Round; Aims To Launch Mortgage, Insurance And Student Loan Marketplaces – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Citigroup and Other Big Banks Are Down Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.