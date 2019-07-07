Pinnacle Financial Partners Decreased Its Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $600,392 as Market Value Rose; Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Raised Its Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Holding by $321,436 as Market Valuation Declined

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 5,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,812 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87 million, down from 100,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 5.52M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 98.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 5,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,146 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647,000, up from 5,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $60.65. About 141,983 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.94% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 500 shares. Principal Grp Inc Inc reported 433,397 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 11.24 million shares. Cornerstone holds 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) or 25 shares. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru has invested 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). The Delaware-based Dupont Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Prudential Fincl accumulated 58,353 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank owns 3,510 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 38,377 shares. Arizona State Retirement System, Arizona-based fund reported 70,874 shares. Moreover, Aviva Public Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Bank Of Ny Mellon has 1.22M shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $3.81 million activity. KEMPER DAVID W also sold $1.67 million worth of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) shares. The insider BARTH KEVIN G sold $427,376.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 6,422 shares to 59,556 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 9,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,927 shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million worth of stock or 29,621 shares. $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. 22,264 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $2.20 million. $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Matthew Price. 4,395 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $428,789 on Monday, February 4. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.69 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank reported 1.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lincoln Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Monroe State Bank Mi holds 0.43% or 12,832 shares in its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv owns 76 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Management invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Orca Inv stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii accumulated 69,101 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0.7% or 99,443 shares. Asset Mgmt Group Inc Inc holds 0.43% or 11,415 shares. Leavell Invest Inc reported 50,355 shares stake. Catalyst Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 75,000 shares. Janney Cap Limited Liability accumulated 172,992 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 9,182 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Il owns 733,356 shares for 2.7% of their portfolio. Parthenon owns 165,483 shares for 3.85% of their portfolio.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 7,450 shares to 43,824 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.