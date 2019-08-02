Pinnacle Financial Partners Decreased Holding in Walmart (WMT) by $1.29 Million; Kennedy Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Lhc Group (LHCG) as Stock Price Rose

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 40.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 13,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 19,252 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 32,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $312.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.5. About 2.60 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 12/04/2018 – Business Standard: Walmart close to buying 51% stake in Flipkart, deal likely by June; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- WALMART AND BUYOUT FIRMS IN TALKS OVER SOLUTIONS TO BRAZIL TAX ISSUES; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: WALMART TARGETING OVER 40% U.S. HOUSEHOLDS BY YR-END; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Election over, new Malaysia PM gets down to business; 02/04/2018 – WALMART IS SAID TO BE LOOKING AT BUYING PILLPACK: CNBC; 17/05/2018 – WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA SAYS GROSS PROFIT RATE DECREASED VERSUS LAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Walmart slides after $16bn deal to buy India’s Flipkart; 26/03/2018 – MASSMART STUDYING MARKETS IN FRANCOPHONE AFRICA FOR POSSIBLE EXPANSION – CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 – Walmart ramps up Amazon battle with online grocery push; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart buys a major stake in India’s Flipkart

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 4,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 90,639 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05 million, down from 94,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $122.99. About 186,160 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 06/04/2018 – News On Almost Family Inc. (AFAM) Now Under LHCG; 02/04/2018 – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 21/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 19/04/2018 – LHC Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ADJ SHR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.45 TO $3.55 IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 04/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC LHCG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q EPS 28c; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces Successful Completion And Effectiveness Of Merger With Almost Family

Analysts await LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.84 per share. LHCG’s profit will be $31.49 million for 30.75 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by LHC Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 88,463 shares to 184,034 shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 20,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Investment Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 13,615 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha stated it has 65,872 shares. California Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 59,183 shares. Citigroup reported 5,588 shares. Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 58 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 29,179 shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 4.69 million shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 21,503 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 2,161 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential has invested 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Gideon Cap Advsr has 0.07% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Columbus Circle Invsts owns 0.07% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 24,303 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa reported 12,512 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Llc owns 188,284 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Intact Inc has 0.38% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). First Business Financial Svcs stated it has 2,325 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Summit Wealth Advsrs Lc invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 456,170 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 418 shares. Loeb Ptnrs Corp invested in 0% or 800 shares. Colrain Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 5,000 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt stated it has 5,021 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Amer Retail Bank has 0.44% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 62,730 shares. American Group has invested 0.18% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Security Fincl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 1.6% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4,660 shares to 57,050 shares, valued at $4.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 22.62 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

