Pinnacle Financial Partners Decreased Deere & Co (DE) Holding; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Shorts Down By 3.28%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) had a decrease of 3.28% in short interest. ALNY’s SI was 4.97M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.28% from 5.14M shares previously. With 958,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s short sellers to cover ALNY’s short positions. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $81.1. About 580,214 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALNY); 28/03/2018 – Alnylam and Collaborators to Present Clinical Study Results in Acute Hepatic Porphyrias (AHPs) at The 53rd International Liver; 11/05/2018 – Meadow Creek Adds Alnylam, Exits Spirit Air: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Doesn’t Include Any License to Alnylam’s GalNAc Conjugate Intellectual Property; 08/05/2018 – Poised to launch its first marketing effort, Alnylam makes a big leap into CNS diseases and Alzheimer’s $ALNY; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annua; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO ADVANCE LUMASIRAN TO A PHASE 3 STUDY IN LATE 2018; 14/04/2018 – Alnylam flags looming FDA application for givosiran, adding another round of stellar efficacy data from early study $ALNY; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results From tAPOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 39.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 4,154 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc holds 6,478 shares with $1.07 million value, down from 10,632 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $52.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $166.26. About 1.46M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.69, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 100.15 million shares or 7.28% more from 93.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). 11,780 were reported by Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corporation. Arrowmark Colorado stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.09% or 70,777 shares. 400,000 were reported by Artal Gp Inc Sa. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% or 628 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 103,871 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 32,800 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 171,741 shares. 19,572 were reported by Utah Retirement Sys. 26,433 are held by Amp Capital Limited. Metropolitan Life Communications accumulated 6,415 shares. Quantbot Techs L P owns 1,500 shares. Soros Fund Management Limited Com accumulated 0.07% or 40,000 shares.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. The company has market cap of $9.02 billion. The Company’s pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis ; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

Among 8 analysts covering Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has $14500 highest and $70 lowest target. $117.89’s average target is 45.36% above currents $81.1 stock price. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had 13 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ALNY in report on Monday, April 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, September 3 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ALNY in report on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, September 4 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Leerink Swann.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased Ishares Tr (LQD) stake by 4,863 shares to 34,796 valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) stake by 64,335 shares and now owns 64,411 shares. American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Service Automobile Association invested 0.25% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Community Bankshares Na invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Salem Inv Counselors owns 1,108 shares. Td Asset Management accumulated 397,511 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 45,822 shares or 3.26% of all its holdings. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cim Mangement Inc owns 0.38% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 6,318 shares. Holderness Invests has 5,550 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Greenleaf Tru owns 3,009 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Security Natl invested in 1,165 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Waddell & Reed Fincl invested in 0.08% or 206,316 shares. Marshfield has invested 7.14% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Synovus Fincl holds 0.03% or 12,529 shares.