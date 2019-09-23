Pinnacle Financial Partners Cut Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Position By $628,705; Morningstar (MORN) Sentiment Is 1.09

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 12.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 5,467 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc holds 39,300 shares with $4.53M value, down from 44,767 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $48.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $114.86. About 606,022 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal

Morningstar Inc (MORN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.02, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 89 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 82 sold and reduced stock positions in Morningstar Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 18.19 million shares, up from 17.57 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Morningstar Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 63 Increased: 58 New Position: 31.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. holds 3.34% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. for 69,500 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc owns 1.74 million shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Force Capital Management Llc has 1.25% invested in the company for 2,903 shares. The New York-based American Capital Management Inc has invested 1.23% in the stock. Copeland Capital Management Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 144,126 shares.

The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $156.27. About 45,505 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) has risen 14.26% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 12/03/2018 – MORNINGSTAR TECH SAYS CONTROLLER DETAINED FOR RULES VIOLATION; 28/03/2018 – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD SKC.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$4.00 FROM A$3.90; RATING HOLD; 28/03/2018 – SKY NETWORK TELEVISION LTD SKT.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$2.35 FROM A$2.55; RATING HOLD; 25/04/2018 – Morningstar 1Q Rev $243.5M; 15/05/2018 – The median tenure of an active equity manager is eight years, according to Fundstrat, citing figures gathered from Morningstar; 24/05/2018 – PRWeb: Financial Fitness Group Expands Morningstar Relationship to Launch New Financial Education Solution for Financial; 19/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$23.00 FROM A$22.00; RATING REDUCE; 17/04/2018 – FLETCHER BUILDING LTD FBU.NZ : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$7.00 FROM NZ$7.50; RATING HOLD; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 07/05/2018 – Morningstar Research Shows Record Flows to Target-Date Funds as Low-Cost, Passive Series Dominate

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company has market cap of $6.68 billion. The firm offers a line of data, software, research, and investment management offerings for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual investors. It has a 38.59 P/E ratio. It offers Morningstar Data, an investment data spanning various investment databases, including pricing and commodity data; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a Web investment planning system; Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment research platform; and Morningstar.com, a Website for individual investors.

More notable recent Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Morningstar Reports US Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Flows for August 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Morningstar Launches Goal Bridge to Help Improve Investor Outcomes… – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Morningstar Assigns New Analyst Ratings to Two Strategies, Upgrades Eight, and Downgrades Four in August 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Forest Hill Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,606 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 124,917 are held by Pennsylvania. 3,489 were reported by Shoker Invest Counsel Incorporated. 57,794 are owned by Hightower Limited Liability Corp. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 73,164 shares. Hallmark Capital Management Inc holds 0.06% or 5,299 shares in its portfolio. Burney holds 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 3,636 shares. 1,381 are owned by Shine Invest Advisory. Cypress Capital Mgmt Lc (Wy) holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,462 shares. Willingdon Wealth has invested 1.81% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Com stated it has 200 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 119,339 shares. Punch Assocs Invest Mgmt reported 0.66% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department holds 0.06% or 5,159 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb And Williams Inc has invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.86M for 24.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Waste Management has $13000 highest and $103 lowest target. $115.80’s average target is 0.82% above currents $114.86 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 4 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $106 target in Thursday, April 4 report.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 7,108 shares to 112,611 valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q2. It also upped General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) stake by 2,732 shares and now owns 28,934 shares. Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) was raised too.