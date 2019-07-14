Pinnacle Financial Partners Cut Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Trimmed Its Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F) Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F) stake by 49.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 149,300 shares as Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F)’s stock rose 23.19%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 150,700 shares with $1.32 million value, down from 300,000 last quarter. Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) now has $41.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 40.24 million shares traded or 10.37% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 15/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – A PROPOSAL RELATING TO DISCLOSURE OF CO’S POLITICAL ACTIVITIES AND EXPENDITURES WAS REJECTED; 25/04/2018 – FORD 1Q ADJ. EPS 43C; EST. 41C; AUTOMOTIVE REV. BEATS ESTIMATE; 22/03/2018 – AutoCar India: Mahindra-Ford to jointly develop two new SUVs; 22/03/2018 – MAHINDRA, FORD SIGN PACT; 16/05/2018 – Ford Reaffirms 2018 Adjusted EPS View; 27/03/2018 – NARA: Exhibit Opens: In Step with Betty Ford; 18/05/2018 – FORD RECALL INCL SELECT 2018 F-650 & F-750 VEHICLES, ECOSPORT; 25/04/2018 – Ford Moves to Streamline Operations and Bolster Profit Margin; 04/04/2018 – China strikes back with duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets drop; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ford & Ford Credit IDRs at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 69.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 8,367 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock rose 6.07%. The Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc holds 3,747 shares with $411,000 value, down from 12,114 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $84.09B valuation. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 4.69 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Expects to Add About 10 Home-Improvement, Hardware Stores in FY18; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – IN INTERIM NIBLOCK WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Enercare: Lowe to Become Chief Fincl Officer Effective June 4; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s board of directors is actively searching for Niblock’s replacement

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. F’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased Ak Stl Corp (Prn) stake by 3.19M shares to 11.19M valued at $11.25M in 2019Q1. It also upped Qualcomm Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 28,536 shares and now owns 75,000 shares. Facebook Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ford Motor had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $9 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, May 6. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $10 target.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $203,238 activity. The insider THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038. 10,000 shares were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C, worth $103,200.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 91,487 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 325,805 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 134,042 shares. Livingston Asset Company (Operating As Southport Management) holds 369,437 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 11,374 shares. Texas-based Fayez Sarofim & has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Da Davidson owns 451,679 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 1,250 were reported by Vigilant Capital Ltd. Hanson Mcclain reported 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 68,650 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 115,124 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Gargoyle Advisor Limited Liability Corp holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 66,953 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech has 0.08% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 507,262 shares.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Large Option Trader Makes Aggressive Bearish Play On Ford – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Credit Suisse sees 30% upside on Ford – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s Pickup: Mobility Companies Tout Commitment To Equity; Refraction Launches Three-Wheeled Delivery Robot – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ford Motor: Investors Still Miss The Big Picture – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Ford Confirms Expansion Of Autonomous Driving Initiative With Volkswagen – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased Ishares Tr (USMV) stake by 6,460 shares to 11,948 valued at $703,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Royal Dutch Shell Plc stake by 6,201 shares and now owns 57,758 shares. Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) was raised too.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 13.29 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) selects Charlotte for massive tech hub – Triangle Business Journal” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lowe’s: More Research-Worthy Than Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Care About Archer-Daniels-Midland Companyâ€™s (NYSE:ADM) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R also bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock.