Pinnacle Financial Partners Cut Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake by $912,003; Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Holder Griffin Asset Management Upped Position by $1.25 Million

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 69.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 8,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 3,747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411,000, down from 12,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.2. About 4.61M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N FY SHR VIEW $5.47, REV VIEW $71.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – LOWE’S DIRECTOR RICHARD W. DREILING TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: No Pressure on RBA to Raise Rates; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Has Market Value of About $77.7 Billion; 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN IS SAID NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING LOWE’S BOARD SEAT: CNBC; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australian Economy Making Progress Toward Higher Growth; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: 1Q CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney’s Ellison ‘To Pursue Another Opportunity With Lowe’s Cos.’

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 80.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 12,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 27,320 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83M, up from 15,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $129.44. About 312,401 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,388 were reported by Regions Financial Corp. City has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.24% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 362,574 shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0.05% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 313,156 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,317 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsr has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Cleararc Cap Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 2,799 shares. Sei Com reported 160,686 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Atlanta Company L L C has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Oppenheimer And stated it has 2,805 shares. Geode Lc reported 0.05% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc reported 65 shares stake. Fayez Sarofim & Communication, Texas-based fund reported 12,900 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors invested in 0% or 3,022 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks has 174,035 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Share Price Is Up 203% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BR) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 7,439 shares to 23,245 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,542 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 250 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About Energizer Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ENR) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “This Analyst Prefers Lowe’s Over Home Depot Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 4,366 shares to 34,270 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 3,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt invested in 56,096 shares. Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 6 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 58,161 shares. Coastline Co owns 17,760 shares. Palladium Partners Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 4,120 shares in its portfolio. Everett Harris Company Ca accumulated 4,695 shares. 10,075 were accumulated by Tiemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 499,802 shares. Ingalls And Snyder reported 10,355 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 0.15% or 14,839 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 0.38% or 14,072 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Com, a Ohio-based fund reported 8,101 shares. Noesis Mangement Corporation invested in 107,560 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).