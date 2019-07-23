Pinnacle Financial Partners Cut Boeing Co (BA) Position by $2.24 Million; Stock Price Declined; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Shareholder Tyvor Capital Trimmed Its Position as Valuation Rose

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 46.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 5,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,820 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, down from 12,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $373.07. About 3.25M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/05/2018 – Malaysia says private search for MH370 to end next week; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 14/03/2018 – President Donald Trump said Boeing’s F-18 is “his favorite plane” and called it “a work of art.”; 18/05/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 carrying 104 passengers crashes in Cuba, media reports say; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s Gain Leads Dow as Forecast Boost Eases Trade-War Alarms; 25/05/2018 – BOEING’S LEVERKUHN IS WORKING AT ROLLS FACTORIES, PEOPLE SAY; 14/03/2018 – Thousands of Boeing B777 and B747 Expendables at Jet Midwest, Inc; 06/03/2018 – BOEING, HAWAIIAN AIRLINES REPORT BUY OF 10 787 DREAMLINERS; 16/03/2018 – BA BOARD OKS WAIVER FOR DUBERSTEIN TO RUN FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER TALKS TO ‘END IN MARRIAGE’: BRAZIL DEFENSE MIN

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 46.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 233,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 266,183 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.16 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 4.28M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. 8,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03 million on Friday, February 8. The insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 51.53 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,711 shares to 46,408 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 4,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW).

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 293,077 shares to 371,453 shares, valued at $22.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 463,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour Inc.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.85 million for 22.04 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

