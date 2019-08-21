Pinnacle Financial Partners Continues to Hold Position in Intl Paper Co (IP); Polaris Industries (PII) Market Value Declined While Northstar Investment Advisors Lowered Holding

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries (PII) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 15,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 68,522 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, down from 83,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Polaris Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $83.8. About 43,213 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q REV. 7.2B RUPEES; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Slingshot Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Group; 13/04/2018 – Polaris Hosted ‘RANGER Country™ USA’ Celebration for Pinedale, Wyoming With Help From Country Music Superstar Jake Owen; 16/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Acquires Fourth Dimension Engineering; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS TO PARTICIPATE IN OPTIMUS GLOBAL RIGHTS ISSUE; 19/04/2018 – U.S. CPSC – POLARIS GOT 9 REPORTS OF A DAMAGED THROTTLE LIMITER IN THE ATVS, INCLUDING 1 REPORT OF THROTTLE LIMITER FAILURE RESULTING IN MINOR INJURIES; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Signs Collaboration Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Join its Immunotherapy Platform for Clinical Trials and Preclinical Research; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS FOR ABOUT $805M CASH

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 14,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 91,975 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, up from 77,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.02. About 66,499 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 23/05/2018 – Trio of Smurfit Kappa shareholders urge talks with International Paper -FT; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – “STRONGLY ADVISE SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE NO ACTION” IN REGARD TO DEAL WITH INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTED EU8.6B CASH, SHARE OFFER FROM INTL PAPER; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS REJECTED APPROACH COMPRISED OF CASH AND A MINORITY HOLDING IN THE COMBINED BUSINESS; CITES SUPERIOR PROSPECTS AS INDEPENDENT BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Is Said to Be Open to Improved International Paper Offer; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS SUBMITTED A PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA (CORRECTS; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO SAYS COMPANY HAS STILL HAD NO ENGAGEMENT FROM SMURFIT

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.79M for 13.09 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,660 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest owns 19,267 shares. Co Bancorporation owns 4,227 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 69,363 shares or 0.01% of the stock. C M Bidwell Associates has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Whittier Trust Co invested in 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% or 8,781 shares in its portfolio. 325,731 are owned by Van Eck Associate Corp. Mackenzie Corp reported 0.03% stake. Confluence Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.15M shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 26,386 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). 10,320 are owned by Sns Grp Llc. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 41,147 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 19 shares.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $538.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 21,369 shares to 28,698 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 13,946 shares to 18,445 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 4,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,303 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

