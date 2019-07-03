Pinnacle Financial Partners Boosted Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding; Ulysses Management Lowered T (TMUS) Stake by $690,000

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.06M, down from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $75.82. About 2.08M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG DTEGn.DE TO OWN MORE THAN 40 PERCENT OF COMBINED SPRINT CORP S.N – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O COMPANY IN DEAL BEING NEGOTIATED; 29/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Expected to Announce Merger as Soon as Sunday; 30/04/2018 – Merger Fever Infects T-Mobile US, Sprint, and Others — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint jump after-hours; Reuters reports the mobile phone carriers have made progress in; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Claure, Combes to Collaborate on Planned Combination With T-Mobile; 01/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Letting Sprint and T-Mobile Merge Is a Terrible Idea; 08/05/2018 – U.S. FCC chairman meets Sprint, T-Mobile CEOs on merger; 16/05/2018 – Convergys sees limited interest in second round; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint restart merger talks; 26/03/2018 – T-Mobile at Company Roadshow Hosted By equinet Bank AG Today

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 3,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,434 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, up from 60,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $98.81. About 2.20 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS; 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS CE LAUNCH OF VISUALASE LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Middleton & Incorporated Ma owns 5,226 shares. 21,039 were accumulated by Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Com. Goelzer Inv Management holds 2,682 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts Limited holds 0.33% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 642,263 shares. Patten Patten Tn has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Jensen Investment Management Inc holds 0.01% or 5,090 shares. Huntington Bancshares holds 69,135 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr holds 21,430 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com has invested 0.06% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hl Fincl Services Ltd Com invested in 30,603 shares. 1.20M were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Pinnacle Fin Ptnrs owns 64,434 shares. Healthcor Management LP holds 5.41% or 1.47 million shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt invested in 3.91M shares or 1.96% of the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 8,121 shares to 25,810 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 5,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,994 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medtronic declares $0.54 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medtronic launches offer for $4.2B of outstanding debt – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA warns on Medtronic pump security risks – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 35,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 55,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc reported 1.04M shares stake. Ubs Oconnor Limited Com invested in 0% or 119,928 shares. 43,605 are owned by Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Com. 786,504 are held by Bloom Tree Prtnrs. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 20,834 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 4,210 shares. Chesley Taft Lc holds 0.16% or 27,410 shares. Mackay Shields invested in 25,830 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance invested 0.14% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Principal Group Inc Inc has 299,411 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.92M shares or 3.84% of the stock. British Columbia Invest Corporation has invested 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Mig Capital Llc owns 645,044 shares for 6.04% of their portfolio. 155,760 were accumulated by Huntington Commercial Bank. Ing Groep Nv has 33,279 shares.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AT&T Augments Spectrum Capacity for Extensive 5G Rollouts – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Even More States Pile On to Oppose T-Mobile and Sprint Merger – The Motley Fool” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On CME Group Inc (CME) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “DISH Network (DISH) near $6B deal for Sprint Corp. (S), T-Mobile (TMUS) assets – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Wants to Be Like Facebook â€” But Can It? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 05, 2019.