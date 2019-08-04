Pinnacle Financial Partners Boosted Its Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Position by $412,352 as Share Price Declined; Philip Morris (PM) Stock Price Declined While Payden & Rygel Has Cut Its Stake by $3.99 Million

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 6,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 144,498 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.89 million, up from 138,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.66. About 4.53 million shares traded or 45.71% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Philip Morris (PM) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 45,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 323,800 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.62M, down from 369,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Philip Morris for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.17. About 5.72 million shares traded or 18.06% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 144,308 shares to 417,506 shares, valued at $33.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,182 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0.02% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 1,780 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 582,678 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management has 26,823 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Inc invested in 3,348 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0.15% or 416,205 shares. Washington accumulated 22,538 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 144,000 are held by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.94% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Yorktown & Co Incorporated owns 8,000 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Co has 2,947 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Acropolis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 19,703 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.18% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 137,369 were reported by Bartlett And. Northeast Inv Mgmt invested in 0.15% or 25,562 shares. Moreover, Stoneridge Invest Partners Limited Com has 1.38% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Financial Serv holds 13,280 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Atlantic Union Bankshares owns 42,114 shares. Holt Limited Co Dba Holt Partners LP holds 0.67% or 26,228 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Mngmt Corporation has 139,425 shares. 16,722 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland). First Commercial Bank Trust Co Of Newtown owns 18,124 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 257,132 shares. 29,469 were accumulated by Bartlett & Ltd. 6,162 were accumulated by Burney Com. Tompkins Financial accumulated 2,411 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 266,716 are held by Cibc Asset Management. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 11,691 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 345,777 shares. Aviva Public Limited reported 1.15 million shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap Incorporated has invested 0.38% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.36 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

