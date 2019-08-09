Pinnacle Associates LTD Upped Its Valero Energy New (VLO) Position; Tortoise MLP Fund (NTG) Has 0.97 Sentiment

Tortoise MLP Fund Inc (NTG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 35 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 36 decreased and sold holdings in Tortoise MLP Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 13.64 million shares, down from 15.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Tortoise MLP Fund Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 24 Increased: 27 New Position: 8.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) stake by 6.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Associates Ltd acquired 4,123 shares as Valero Energy Corp New (VLO)’s stock declined 5.04%. The Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 71,986 shares with $6.11 million value, up from 67,863 last quarter. Valero Energy Corp New now has $33.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $78.88. About 1.86M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero plans second coker at Port Arthur refinery; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas, Refinery; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery hit by blast, fire; 26/04/2018 – 95-OCTANE FUEL STANDARD WOULD HELP INDUSTRY COMPETE W/ EVS: VLO; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Donna M. Titzman to Succeed Ciskowski; 13/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery HCU operating normally after restart; 26/04/2018 – Valero Reports Flaring at McKee Refinery in Texas; 22/05/2018 – Valero boosts imports of Venezuelan oil as sanctions loom -data; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Valero Energy’s Proposed Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’

Among 5 analysts covering Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valero Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. On Thursday, June 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) on Friday, April 26 with “Outperform” rating. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) stake by 6,236 shares to 171,216 valued at $70.31 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) stake by 34,926 shares and now owns 1.18 million shares. Qorvo Inc was reduced too.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $84,970 activity. The insider Waters Stephen M bought 500 shares worth $42,485.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark National Bank & Trust And Trust stated it has 141,563 shares. Syntal Capital Lc stated it has 0.1% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 6,422 were reported by Kcm Invest Advsrs Limited Co. Castleark Mngmt Lc has 0.17% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 53,850 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 32,329 are held by Argi Service Ltd Liability Com. Intrust State Bank Na stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 407,172 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 8,303 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Service Of The Southwest Tx reported 0.07% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). The New York-based Group has invested 0.06% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Sandy Spring National Bank invested in 0.06% or 8,495 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Lp invested in 43,927 shares. Stoneridge Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.53% or 21,394 shares. Provise Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.41% stake.

Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. for 1.13 million shares. Nfc Investments Llc owns 426,980 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advisors Llc has 1.6% invested in the company for 546,753 shares. The Missouri-based Anderson Hoagland & Co has invested 0.97% in the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc., a Illinois-based fund reported 125,737 shares.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The company has market cap of $780.62 million. It invests in public equity markets. It currently has negative earnings. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.35. About 182,439 shares traded. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NTG) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

