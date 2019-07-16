Pinnacle Associates LTD Trimmed Its Position in Raymond James Financial (RJF) by $729,200 as Stock Rose; Veritas Asset Management Llp Cut Its Holding in Franco Nevada (FNV) by $1.14 Million

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 9,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 379,406 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.51 million, down from 388,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $85.56. About 886,965 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.16% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.59% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 million, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $85.9. About 251,142 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EES) by 11,590 shares to 46,065 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 17,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 615,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Dupont Capital Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 1,017 shares. Primecap Ca has 0.12% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). 33,870 are owned by Bragg Fincl. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Advisory reported 80 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 1,900 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 182,401 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Etrade Management Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 12,226 shares. C M Bidwell And Assoc Ltd accumulated 11 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 2,511 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc stated it has 1.87M shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc stated it has 0% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Qs Ltd Co has invested 0% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 370 shares stake.

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.86 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.55 per share. RJF’s profit will be $261.89 million for 11.50 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual EPS reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.76% EPS growth.

