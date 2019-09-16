Pinnacle Associates LTD Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Has Lowered by $448,800 as Share Value Rose; Signalpoint Asset Management Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) Has Lifted as Share Value Rose

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 49,875 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41M, down from 56,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.82. About 1.28 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table)

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 100.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc bought 4,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 7,998 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $671,000, up from 3,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $89.73. About 2.27 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests has not hurt sales in April; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial-bias education day; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons circulate online promising free coffee for black customers; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Began Review of Training and Practices Earlier This Week; 03/04/2018 – Starbucks’ big bet on lunch could steal diners from Panera; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says it was “completely inappropriate” for employees to call the police in this case; 02/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at #Starbucks settle with Philadelphia; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE GETS RIGHTS TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS EX COFFEE SHOPS; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement With SouthRock In Brazil

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moreover, Van Eck Associate has 0.15% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Great Lakes Advisors Lc invested in 0.01% or 3,463 shares. 876,360 were accumulated by Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus. Tortoise Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 8.05 million shares or 3.61% of the stock. Shufro Rose Com stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cetera Advisor Net Llc invested in 3,817 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Putnam Investments Ltd stated it has 407,169 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Jnba Advsr reported 0% stake. Franklin Resource has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 72,615 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 764,989 shares. California-based San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora holds 0.92% or 38,073 shares. 28,320 were accumulated by Guggenheim Capital.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36M for 82.28 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 12,728 shares to 39,176 shares, valued at $11.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 40,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New.

