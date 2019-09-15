Pinnacle Associates LTD Lowered Position in Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) as Stock Value Declined; Deutsche Bank Ag Has Lifted Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Position by $7.95 Million

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) by 43.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 96,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 317,163 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.07M, up from 220,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.59% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $76.53. About 319,179 shares traded or 90.70% up from the average. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS APPROVAL OF MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $212M-$228M; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL IS RESULT OF DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED IN CONNECTION WITH AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICAL’S PROPOSED DEAL WITH IMPAX LABORATORIES; 27/04/2018 – FTC: ANI Pharmaceuticals to Acquire Seven Products; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – CO WILL SECURE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH OPTION TO RECEIVE GENERIC ASPIRIN/DIPYRIDAMOLE ER CAPSULES FROM AMNEAL BEGINNING IN LATE 2019; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.43-Adj EPS $6.08; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Amneal And Impax Receive FTC Clearance For Business Combination; 04/04/2018 – ANI Acquires 23 ANDAs from IDT Australia, Ltd

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 64,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 703,808 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.63M, down from 768,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.16. About 1.14 million shares traded or 6.37% up from the average. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 32.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.14% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q Net $62.4M; 08/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECH SEES 2Q REV. $740M TO $780M; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 13/04/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY TO REPORT 1Q 2018 FINL ON TUESDAY, MAY 8; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Raises Dividend to 8.5c; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Passives Catalog Distributor of the Year; 21/03/2018 – Next-Generation Vishay Intertechnology Miniature IR Receivers Provide Improved Sensitivity, Noise Suppression, and Pulse-Width Accuracy; 05/03/2018 Vishay Intertechnology to Showcase Latest MOSFET, IC, Passive Component, and Diode Technologies at APEC 2018; 25/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Introduces lndustry’s First IHLP® lnductor Series Qualified to MIL-STD-981 Class S for Space-Grade Applications; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSH)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold ANIP shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 8.26 million shares or 10.11% more from 7.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth invested in 0% or 15 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited holds 0.01% or 765 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank owns 0.01% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 7,928 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Group holds 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 4,132 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 11,426 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 537,427 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 40,284 shares. Daiwa Secs, a Japan-based fund reported 76 shares. 7,386 are owned by Wedge Management L LP Nc. Shine Advisory Ser holds 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 25 shares. Diker Mgmt Limited holds 8,391 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 47,054 shares. Susquehanna Interest Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 6,136 shares. Riverhead Lc, a Delaware-based fund reported 1,583 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 100 shares.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $4.76 million activity. Shares for $516,984 were sold by MERIDIAN VENTURE PARTNERS II LP on Monday, August 19.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $170.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) (NYSE:PG) by 2,986 shares to 550 shares, valued at $60,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 144,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,810 shares, and cut its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP).

Analysts await Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 63.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.6 per share. VSH’s profit will be $31.97 million for 20.64 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.89% negative EPS growth.

