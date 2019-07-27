Pinnacle Associates LTD Lifted Stake in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL); Heitman Real Estate Securities Lowered Its Position in Digital Realty Trust (DLR) as Shares Rose

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 6,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 251,725 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00M, up from 245,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $62.16. About 3.83 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 19/03/2018 – DELTA TO CANCEL SOME FLIGHTS AT NY HUBS AHEAD OF NOR’EASTER; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FY EPS TARGET OF $6.35-$6.70; 05/04/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: Hazmat is responding to @columbusairport after a bag was found leaking a substance in the @Delta; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: CONFIDENT IN STRENGTH OF ECONOMY, TRAVEL DEMAND GLOBALLY; 16/05/2018 – Airlines must continue to accept service animals -U.S. agency; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEES ROUTE NEWS `IN NEAR FUTURE’ AFTER U.A.E. ACCORD; 23/05/2018 – China Yangtze River Delta air quality worsens Jan-Apr -ministry; 26/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC CEO SEES DEAL FOR AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA TO BUY A STAKE IN IT COMPLETING IN EARLY 2019; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly C Series jets by early 2019

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) by 74.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 476,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,097 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.05M, down from 636,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $111.53. About 1.40 million shares traded or 33.18% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Ascenty Opens Four New Data Centers in Brazil – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Barrick Gold, CannTrust, Foot Locker, Inogen, L3Harris, Merck, Petrobras, Starbucks, Symantec, Tesla and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Broadcom, Cognizant, Digital Realty, Murphy Oil, RealReal, Snap, Sproutâ€™s, Twitter and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Invs Limited invested 0.01% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Spectrum Group accumulated 18,980 shares. 50,550 were reported by Gulf Natl Bank (Uk). Apg Asset Nv holds 0.01% or 42,958 shares. 14,922 were reported by Telemus Lc. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 2,310 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bailard invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 85,205 shares. Brookfield Asset Incorporated owns 961,800 shares. Schnieders Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 19,382 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corporation has invested 0.01% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Endurance Wealth Mgmt invested in 76 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). 731,678 are held by Swiss Bancorporation. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $44,052 activity.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paramount Group Inc by 256,093 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $27.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Site Centers Corp by 542,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,015 shares to 232,987 shares, valued at $18.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 31,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33M shares, and cut its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Delta, Fiat Chrysler Post Strong June Results – The Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “American, Southwest see passenger counts drop at Sky Harbor – Phoenix Business Journal” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Delta Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Delta Air Lines, Micron and Disney – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.