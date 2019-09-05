Pinnacle Associates LTD Lifted News New (NWS) Stake; Jacobs Asset Management Has Raised Loews (L) Stake

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased News Corp New (NWS) stake by 236.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Associates Ltd acquired 160,050 shares as News Corp New (NWS)’s stock rose 8.20%. The Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 227,726 shares with $2.84M value, up from 67,676 last quarter. News Corp New now has $8.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 5,662 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) has declined 11.16% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.16% the S&P500.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased Loews Corp (L) stake by 75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs Asset Management Llc acquired 75,000 shares as Loews Corp (L)’s stock rose 6.44%. The Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 175,000 shares with $8.39 million value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Loews Corp now has $14.71B valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 868,145 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM CAPITAL RESPONDS TO LOEWS COMMENTS; 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $57.48; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Board of Loews Corporation Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS SAYS BOARDWALK MLP REVIEW SPARKED BY FERC POLICY CHANGES; 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford holds 30,238 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.13% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 15,000 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Old Point Tru & Fincl N A invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Public Sector Pension Inv Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 22,857 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation reported 81,608 shares. Diamond Hill reported 0.91% stake. 6,000 were reported by Covington Capital Mgmt. Gargoyle Advisor Lc stated it has 6,549 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Com accumulated 6,845 shares. The Wisconsin-based Reinhart Prtnrs has invested 1.26% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L).

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) stake by 45,600 shares to 325,000 valued at $23.83 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) stake by 34,587 shares and now owns 432,055 shares. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BHLB) was reduced too.

More notable recent Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “It Might Be Better To Avoid L Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:LB) Upcoming 1.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors In L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Should Consider This, First – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “L Brands Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:LB – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “L Brands Still Can’t Fix Its Biggest Problems – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “L Brands: Run For The Hills – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 338 investors sold NWS shares while 124 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 53.25 million shares or 93.16% less from 778.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Public Limited stated it has 480,315 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 48,761 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc owns 1,145 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 170,804 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested 0% in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Renaissance Tech Lc accumulated 0.01% or 468,300 shares. Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) or 68,043 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 280 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 30,970 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0% or 16,473 shares. Mackay Shields holds 0.02% or 266,816 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 326,682 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Franklin Resource invested 0.01% of its portfolio in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Alliancebernstein Lp has 153,054 shares.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased Liberty Media Corp Delaware stake by 11,063 shares to 192,667 valued at $7.37 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) stake by 15,694 shares and now owns 552,290 shares. Arris International Plc was reduced too.

More notable recent News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “News Corp (NWS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “News Corp. gets boost from bullish Credit Suisse – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Movers: NKTR, NWSA – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Home Buyers Gear Up for Potential 2020 Recession – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Housing Market Deja Vu – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.